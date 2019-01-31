Zambia Calls For Closer Collaboration To Tackle Climate Change

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zambia on Thursday called for closer collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the negative effects of climate change.

Zambia’s Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme said at a World Bank-led Climate Investment Fund meeting in Morocco.

“Collaboration between the public and private sectors is vital in tackling the challenges that climate change is posing to humanity, the environment and economies,’’ Chiteme said.

The minister also said that Zambian government has developed a multi-sectoral approach to tackle climate change, adding that challenges remained.

“We have faced challenges in attracting private sector financing and effective participation.

“However, with the additional financing coming on board late last year, we will manage to mobilise private sector investments in economies such as agriculture, natural capital and by providing technical support to relevant beneficiaries.

“It is critical to respond to climate change, using a proactive and strategic approach across all sectors in an integrated manner,’’ he said.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the landlocked Sub-Saharan African country has been experiencing the adverse impact of climate change.

“The adverse impact of climate change include an increase in the frequency and severity of seasonal drought, occasional dry spells, increased temperatures in valleys, flash floods and changes in the growing season,’’ UNDP said. (/NAN)

