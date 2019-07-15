W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister

Posted by Latest News, South Africa, Southern Africa Monday, July 15th, 2019

Photo: Zambia President, Edga Lungu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bwalya Ng’andu, central bank deputy governor, will take over as finance minister, the statement stated.

However, the statement did not give any reasons why she was sacked.

The Zambian leader, however, thanked the sacked finance minister on her services rendered to the government since her appointment in February 2018.

The new finance minister has previously served in high profile positions both in government and the private sector.

He was the managing director of the Development Bank of Zambia, National Savings and Credit Bank and director-general of the Zambia Investment Centre.

There has been pressure from stakeholders for the Zambian leader to finance minister, with stakeholders accusing her of failing to manage the economy. (/NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48954

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/zambian-president-sacks-finance-minister/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

NNPC

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts