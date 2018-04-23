Zamfara Lawmaker Loses 10 Family Members in Ghastly Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zamfara Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed the death of 10 persons in an auto crash.

The victims included three biological children and seven other family members of Alhaji Saidu Yarkufoji, a member of Zamfara State House of Assembly, representing Bakura State Constituency.

Other family members of the lawmaker, who died in the accident were four of his grandchildren, his two sisters and his driver.

NAN reports that the accident occurred along Sokoto-Gusau road on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Route Commander Nasiru Ahmed, said that the crash was a head-on collision between a Volkswagen car and a Coca-Cola truck.

Ahmed said that out of the 10 persons, who died in the car conveying 12 passengers, nine were female.

He said that the other two persons who sustained various degrees of injurie were still receiving treatment at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau.

Ahmed urged motorists to avoid night journey and over speeding as much as possible to reduce crashes across the state. (NAN)

