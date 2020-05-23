Zamfara Spends N2.9 Billion for Ramadan Feeding, Says Governor Matawalle

By Emmanuel Adigwe, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has opened up that the state spent N2.9 billion for Ramadan feeding.

The governor who made the disclosure on Saturday revealed that some people in the state were fed by the government during Ramadan and cows worth N55.2 million (280 cows) were distributed to civil servants, groups and communities during the celebration.

Matawalle also stated that textiles were also distributed to 40, 000 orphans to enable them to have new dresses.

He also stated that he also ensures that the finance ministry started paying workers from May 18 to enable the civil servants prepare for the celebration.