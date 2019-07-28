W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Zenith Bank Unveils Easy Online Dubai Visa Application

Posted by Business, Featured, Latest News Sunday, July 28th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zenith Bank Plc has introduced a new feature on its internet banking platform that allows customers apply for Dubai Visa and make the associated Visa fee payment effortlessly.

According to the bank, the new offering is aimed at creating a more convenient and efficient way for Nigerians to apply for Dubai Visa, as a large number of people travel there several times each year.

Customers simply need to log on to the Zenith Bank Internet Banking Platform, select the Dubai Visa tab under the payment menu, fill out their personal information, upload a passport photograph, 6 months bank statement and international passport data page with a minimum of 6 months’ validity from proposed travel date and submit their application.

The Visa fees would be instantly charged to the customer’s account and he/she would be notified of the status of his/her visa application within 36 hours.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49071

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/zenith-bank-unveils-easy-online-dubai-visa-application/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

NNPC

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts