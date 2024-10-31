25m Nigerians Received ₦25,000 Conditional Cash Transfer – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Thursday said 25 million Nigerians have so far received the ₦25,000 conditional cash transfer.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He enumerated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to provide relief for Nigerians following the sufferings occasioned by the removal of subsidies and other policy reforms being implemented by the government.

According to him, five million households have benefited from the direct transfer.

He also disclosed that in the last five days, no fewer than 11,000 beneficiaries have received ₦3.5 billion from the consumer credit scheme.

He further said over ₦90 billion has so far been disbursed to half a million Nigerian students under the student loan scheme.

Meanwhile, the government revealed that no fewer than 321 Nigerians have lost their lives to the recent flood that ravaged most states of the country.

This was disclosed during the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The deaths were recorded across 34 states of the federation.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, said over 1.2 million people were displaced by the flood from their homes with over one million houses affected.

Soludo also noted that farmlands were washed away in the disasters.

He stated that the NEC also expressed sadness over the incident and urged that steps be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of those affected.