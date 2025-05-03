EFCC Probes Ex-NNPLC GMD, Kyari, Others Over Alleged Mismanagement Of Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 14 officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), including two former chief executives, Mele Kyari and Abubakar Yar’Adua, are currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of office, a letter addressed to the NNPCL has shown.

In a letter dated April 28, 2025, addressed to the Group Managing Director of the firm, NNPCL, the EFCC requested a certified true copy of the emoluments and allowances of the affected persons, both former and current employees.

The letter, titled “Investigation Activities Request for Information,” with reference number CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/HQ/SDC.2/NNPC/VOL.1/698, read in part, “The Commission is investigating a case of Abuse of Office and Misappropriation of Funds in which the under-listed officials of your organisation featured.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish certified true copies of their emoluments and allowances, including that of those who have retired and no longer work with your organisation.

The affected persons listed by the EFCC include a former Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kolo Kyari; Ibrahim Onoja; Mustapha Magaji Sugungun; Abubakar Lawal Yar’Adua; Isiaka Abdulrazak; Umar Ajiya; Dikko Ahmed; and Ademoye Adeniyi Jelili.

Others are Kayode Olusegun Adetokunbo, Efiok Michael Akpan, Jimoh Olasunkanmi, Bello Kankaya, and Desmond Inyama.

The investigation is linked to the funds allocated for rehabilitating the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company.