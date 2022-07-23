NNPC Spokesperson In Certificate Scandal, Accused Of Leaking Sensitive Govt Documents To Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr Garba Deen Muhammad has been accused of not possessing a University certificate.

He has also been accused of leaking sensitive government documents to the media when he was working at the Ministry of Petroleum resources.

A source close to the corporation told African Examiner that Mr Garba Deen Muhammad claimed to have attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) but his certificate is missing on file at the corporation.

“He has failed to respond to several internal memos written to him by the Human resources department to produce his University certificate,” according to our sources

Recall that Mr Garba Deen Muhammad, recently returned to replace Dr. Kennie Obateru as Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division. He was once removed from NNPC over alleged poor performance.

The source lamented that the division has fared worse since his arrival from the Petroleum ministry where he allegedly leaked documents against Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timi Sliva.

African Examiner can confirm that Mr Deen has to beg and lobby powerful people in order to return to the corporation’s Public Affairs Division, a position that is juicier than the one held at the ministry.

“This kind of mediocrity is what Kills government agencies and causes poor performance in governance in this country, where positions are given based on who you know and never on merit”, our source fumed.

All efforts to speak to Mr Garba Deen about the allegations were unsuccessful as his telephone line was switched off.