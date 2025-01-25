Obasa: I’m Still Speaker… No Impeachment In Lagos Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, has slammed the process that led to his removal from office.

Obasa speaking on his removal in the presence of his supporters at the speakers’ lodge at Joel Ogunnaike street, Ikeja GRA, on Saturday morning.

According to him, the allegations of financial misappropriation levelled against him by lawmakers, was not true and he described them as “impossible”.

Obasa stated that the lawmakers did not follow the constitutional processes in removing him from office.

“I am not disturbed; I am not afraid of the developments that happened at the assembly,” Obasa said.

”I believe in removal; there’s no impeachment in the assembly. You cannot impeach (the) speaker. Probably, there’s a mistake from them. You can only remove the speaker.

“And if you must remove (the speaker), you must ensure you follow the rules of the game. I am not afraid to be removed; what else am I looking for if I’ve served as speaker, and member of the house of assembly since 2003 up till date? So, what is the problem?”

The African Examiner had reported that Obasa was impeached on January 13 while he was out of the country as the Lawmakers accused him of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

After his removal, Mojisola Meranda, his deputy, was elected as the new speaker of the assembly.