Sen. Musa Hails Shettima @58, Says VP A Unique Leader

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Sani Musa (APC/Niger East) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 58th birthday.
The lawmaker also described him as a unique leader with exceptional talent in managing human and material resources.
Musa, in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano, acknowledged Shettima’s positive impact on Nigeria’s leadership, particularly during his tenure as the two-term Governor of Borno where he established himself as a foremost leader.
He also described Shettima as a diligent and hardworking officer, renowned for his distinguished service and gentlemanly conduct.
The lawmaker said the vice president is an exemplary politician who had excelled as a democratic administrator, providing quality leadership and bringing stability to the polity.
He urged Shettima to continue sharing his vast knowledge with the younger generations, describing him as a reliable and dependable leader.
He also prayed for the vice president’s continued good health, wisdom and courage.(NAN)
