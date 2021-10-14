Unemployment Loom As Farmers Groan Under Harsh Business Challenges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has predicted job cuts in the sector due to countless challenges.

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday, the chapter chairman, Mr Godwin Egbegbe, listed the challenges to include high cost of farm inputs, insecurity and disease outbreaks.

“We envisage that we may have more than 25 million job losses in the country’s poultry sector with the current challenges.

“ He said a lot of poultry farmers are gradually closing shop and selling their bird cages because they can no longer cope with the challenges.

“Things are really tough for poultry farmers in recent times. A lot of us are going out of business and laying off staff and disposing off property,’’ he said.

Egbegbe told NAN that the shutting down of poultry farms was not peculiar to members in Lagos State as those in other parts of the country were experiencing the same challenges.

He noted that many poultry farmers now engaged in commercial motorcycling to make ends meet.

He added that many commercial motorcyclists one finds in cities now used to be poultry farmers.























