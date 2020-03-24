COVID-19: Bauchi Governor Tests Positive, As Lagos Orders Market Closure

By Mustapha Abubakar/ NIyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians received another big shocker Tuesday, as the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, tested positive for the raging coronavirus.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr. Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a media statement issued today and made available to newsmen.

The Governor has ealier been quoted to have put himself on self – isolation, due to possible contact or transfer of the dreaded virus.

The decision actually followed his disclosure that he had earlier met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who later last Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Muhammad’s case is the first in the entire Northern part of Nigeria since the first and the only index case was recorded in Februray 9, 2020.

This brings to 44 cases – as the total incidents recorded so far in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of all markets not selling essential commodities, effective from Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The exception included those markets known for selling foodstuff, water and medical equipment.

Sanwo-Olu made the order in a live press conference Tuesday

The Governor declared: “It is not a total lockdown; we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”

In a related measure and following the incident of President Muhammadu Buhari Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari whose case was confirmed ealier Tuesday; reports said members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have just visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit followed the sudden shut down of the Presidential Villa after Kyari’s case was confirmed and announced.

The task force members were led by its Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Other members who visited included: the Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mrs Sadiya Umar-Farouk; and the Minister of State Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora.