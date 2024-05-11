TUC Slams Opposition NASS Members For Quietness Over Cybersecurity Levy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has slammed the opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly members over its perceived quietness on the controversial cybersecurity levy.

On May 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Nigeria’s central bank directed banks and other financial institutions to implement a 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy on electronic transfers.

The apex bank said the deductions would go to the National Cybersecurity Fund which would be administered by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Many Nigerians and groups have expressed their dissatisfaction, highlighting that banking transactions are becoming increasingly costly due to numerous charges.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the TUC President, Festus Usifo, wondered why the opposition lawmakers who are representatives of the people are yet to take a stance on the controversial policy. He accused the ruling party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – of making life more difficult for the Nigerian people.

“Where are the opposition parties in the National Assembly? Where are the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP members?” the visibly angry Usifo questioned.

“Even if the ruling party today wants to suffocate Nigerians and the opposition, you hear nothing from them. It is really that bad. This kind of attitude where we don’t see bills like this in the newspapers that there is going to be public hearings, and we don’t hear any advertisement on major television channels that there is going to be a public hearing. What are they doing with the budget of the National Assembly?”

According to him, the organised labour was not carried along by the lawmakers in the passage of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act 2024.

Earlier, the TUC threatened a massive protest that would shut down the Nigerian economy should the Federal Government fail to cancel the controversial cybersecurity levy.

TUC said it is illogical that this is coming at a time that Nigerians are grappling with the high cost of living that is imposed by the devaluation of naira, hyper hike in the cost of Petrol, supersonic increment in the cost of electricity tariff, etc.

The union said it is disturbed that since the inception of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, government policies have brought pain, anguish, and sorrow to Nigerians.

It lamented that account holders in Nigeria are already dealing with multiple taxation from both the Federal Government and the banks.