COVID-19: Buhari, NASS Leaders Meet Over Social Investment Program Reforms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 24 hours after the extension of lockdown for another two weeks, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday, met with the President Muhammadu Buhari, behind closed doors to discuss the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) as COVID-19 rages in the country.

NSIP is intended to serve as an economic stimulus for Nigerians, following the hardship being suffered due the ongoing lockdown across the States of the Federation.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting which held at the State House in Abuja, Senator Lawan restated the call for reforms in the social investment initiatives, asserting that this is the right time to evaluate the NSIP progress since its introduction in 2016.

“This afternoon, we had an engagement with Mr. President to discuss with him what we, the leadership of the National Assembly, have resolved and our opinion on various issues regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria and going forward.

“We also believe that it is time to reform the way and manner we implement the Social Investment Program. This is a very important program that is to help Nigerians who are poor and vulnerable.

“We believe that, having implemented this program from 2016 to date, we should be reviewing to see and evaluate the efficacy and efficiency with which we have been implementing this program’’ the NASS Chairman disclosed.

Of recent, both the NASS and the Special Adviser to President Buhari on NSIP, Maryam Uwais, differed on the need for a reform, the process and approach in the implementation of the scheme.