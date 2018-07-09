Dickson Takes Crusade For Restructuring To The Academia

…To Deliver Major Lecture On Restructuring In Oau, Ile-ife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has taken the crusade for the restructuring of the country to the academic community.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in a statement on Sunday that the Bayelsa State Governor would deliver a major lecture on the raging issue of the restructuring of the country at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife Ife, Osun State on 12 July, 2018.

According to Iworiso-Markson, the governor was invited by the Vice Chancellor òf the OAU, Prof . Eyitope Ogunbodede, on the topic “Restructuring and the Search for a Productive Nigeria,” as a Distinguished Guest Lecturer of the institution’s Faculty of Arts.

The Governor has been been in the forefront of the crusade for restructuring, true federalism, power devolution as the foundation for a stronger, egalitarian Nigerian Nation.

The governor canvases a restructured Nigerian Federation built on fairness and justice which could aspire to be among the greatest in the world.

He has held series of meetings with political leaders across party lines where he demanded implementation of the recommendations of the All Progressive Congress Committee on Restructuring led by the Governor òf Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai.

The commissioner also quoted Governor Dickson as having said that the issue of restructuring would take a centre stage in the campaigns during the forthcoming general elections.

Iworiso Markson said that it was the repeated view of Governor Dickson that the election would be a referendum on restructuring,

According to the commissioner, the Governor would also comment on pressing national issues considered to be in the general interest of the country.

Please follow and like us: