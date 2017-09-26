Enugu Police Begin Investigation into Drowning of House keeper

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a man identified as Justus Oruka, in a well filled with water in Enugu.

Ebere Amaraizu, the State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, in a statement made available to AFRICAN EXAMINER on Sunday, hinted that “the incident occurred at 10 a.m. on September 21, 2017.

He disclosed that the Homicide and Criminal Investigation Departments were doing everything they could to unravel the cause of the incident.

According to the PPRO, the victim, who lived at Uli Street, Ogui in Enugu, the Enugu state capital got drowned in a well inside an uncompleted building located at Pocket Layout in Nkpokiti area.

“People were seen gathered in their large numbers in Nkpokiti axis of Enugu to see things for themselves, while expressing shock and sorrow as they received the ugly information about a man that allegedly got drowned in a well filled with water.

“It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Justus Oruka, had allegedly got drowned in a well filled with water inside an uncompleted building at Pocket Layout, Nkpokiti where the deceased is said to be working as a house keeper.

He added that “it was further gathered that when he was eventually recovered from the well and rushed to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Amarizu stated.

