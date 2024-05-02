Visa Processing Has Reach Advanced Stage For 2024 Hajj – NAHCON Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has reached an advanced stage in the processing of entry visa for the 2024 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Chairman, NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, said this at the Maiden Stakeholders Summit on Nigeria’s Hajj and Umrah Industry on Thursday in Abuja.

Arabi said that the commission had scheduled May 16, for the inaugural flight of the 2024 Hajj.

He said that the approved air carriers were ready to transport all Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

from over 10 departures centres.

” We as a board of NAHCON and team will be meeting with the air carriers later today to fashion out the departure centres and of course our partners in the aviation sector will also join us,” he said.

The NAHCON boss said that all pilgrims from states would visit Madinah for the maximum of four days before the commencement of Hajj rites.

” This is major change from the operations of Hajj in the last decade. All stakeholders are working to provide effective and efficient services to the guest of Allah (pilgrims).

” And this underscores the importance of this summit. The preparations for this year’s Hajj is characterised by different challenges but to God be the glory we are able to overcome the challenges.

” I can proudly say that close to 65,500 pilgrims of the States Pilgrims Boards, Agencies and Commissions and the Tour operators will be participating in this year’s Hajj,” he said.

He said that the commission under his watch was ready to partner, collaborate with stakeholders and work as a team for the successful conduct of the 2024 Hajj operation.

Arabi lauded Vice-President Kashim Shettima for his continued support for the commission.

He also expressed appreciation to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III for his continued guidance to the leadership of NAHCON.

Earlier, the Rector of the institute, Prof. Mohammed Maiturare, said the summit was intended to serve as a crucial platform for fostering cooperation and collaboration between NAHCON, states pilgrims broads, tour operators and all stakeholders in Hajj industry.

” Through open dialogue, knowledge sharing and a commitment to working together we can address challenges and potential destructions that might arise and ensure the successful execution of the 2024 Hajj,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day summit was organised by the Hajj Institute of Nigeria established by the NAHCON.(NAN)