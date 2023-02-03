2023: Don’t Use Mc Oluomo To Share Lagos Election Materials – Atiku Tells INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to make use of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo to share the election materials.

The African Examiner writes that the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, had on Tuesday held a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) with the agreement that they would transport election officials and ballot papers to polling units on the day of the election.

Reacting, Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, stated that to preserve the sacredness of this election and ensure that there is no room for electoral malpractice, INEC must make sure that MC Oluomo led group is not mobilized to move materials.

Shaibu stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had banned the NURTW as the national leadership of the union suspended MC Oluomo.

The statement read “It has been brought to our attention that INEC will be using members of the NURTW, RTEAN and other registered unions to transport election materials and electoral officials and corps members on election day. Unfortunately, in Lagos State, there is no NURTW or RTEAN as they have been proscribed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Lagos is now operating a parks management committee led by MC Oluomo, who is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council. On October 9, 2022, he and his transport thugs held a march for Tinubu in several parts of Lagos State.

“To preserve the sanctity of this election and ensure that there is no room for electoral malpractice, INEC must ensure that MC Oluomo is not allowed access to ballot papers. INEC should not make use of the state’s park committee. Rather, the commission should reach out to the national leadership of the NURTW and or engage the services of any logistic company for the purpose of distributing sensitive electoral materials in Lagos State.”