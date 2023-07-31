BBNaija: Put Me On The Show, Hermes Begs Organisers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Hermes Iyele has pleaded with organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Multichoice Nigeria to let him participate in the on-going All-Stars season.

The African Examiner recalls that the BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show began on July 23 with 20 former housemates and there are speculations that some former housemates will soon be invited to the BBNaija house.

On Sunday, Hermes uploaded a video on his social media accounts pleading with the organisers of the reality show to let him into this year’s edition.

According to Hermes, he has a lot to bring on the show and he tasked the organisers to pick his calls.

“So, it is the second day and I am still out here trying to get in there. What’s up Big Brother, there is no way you do not miss me because I miss you too,” he said.

“I am trying to get in there and give you all the action, you know how I can be. I even went and got my hair done, I want to show how much you changed my life Big Brother, get me in there.

“I do not know how, but I need to be in there and I miss you. No disrespect to anybody in there, everyone is doing great, I love almost everybody in there, my people are in there.

“I want to enter that place. I just want to give them something, you all know these things. Multichoice pick up the phone, I have been calling you. Big Brother call me or something.”





