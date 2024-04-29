W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

JUST IN: Governor Obaseki Announces N70, 000 New Minimum Wage

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, April 29th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor revealed this while commissioning the new Labour House in Edo state on Monday.

According to him, the new wage comes into effect on May 1st, 2024.

 The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in the state.

Details soon…

 

