Corporate Performance: Dangote Wins Brand Of Year Award

Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading Brands and Marketing publication which honoured Dangote with the award at a grand ceremony held in Lagos, described it as signposting Dangote’s good corporate performance over the last one year.

Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, explained that the award category won by Dangote Industries is the flagship in honour of the company’s continuous contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and Africa. “This recognition covers many business investments and corporate interventions carried out by the company in Africa as a continent,” Ajayi noted

Speaking while presenting the award, the top marketing strategist said DIL came atop in ranking among other companies because of its aggressive employment generation drive, which has seen thousands of able youths, gainfully employed in the Group, as well as the commitment to provision of critical infrastructure.

The award presentation was the highlight of the celebration of Marketing Edge’s 20th anniversary and the 11th edition of its yearly Brands and Advertising Excellence Award. Other brands were also recognised for their performance in the market.

The Publisher noted that the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award has established itself as a seminal event in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) sector because it offers a singular forum for rigorous intellectual discussion and it recognises and celebrates, year after year, products, corporate, institutional, personality brands that stand in their segment or sectors, as well as practitioners for their dedication to excellence in branding and marketing.

Mr. Ajayi said that the entrance of Marketing Edge into the industry 20 years ago ‘has no doubt made us an authoritative and dependable ally to all players in the Nigerian marketing and advertising eco-system. This is the reason why we have rolled out the drums to celebrate excellence by recognising those individuals and organisations who have contributed immensely to the country.”

The brand award came barely a month after the Dangote Group emerged as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand for the sixth consecutive year, an award given by Top 50 Brands Nigeria, organisers of the Most Valuable brand, which is an outcome of a comprehensive and thorough research.

Also, Dangote Industries Limited was honoured by journalists in Lagos State under the banner of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who conferred an award of excellence on the Group for its outstanding contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and Africa in general.

The award, according to the journalists, was in recognition of Dangote’s aggressive employment generation drive as well as its huge investments in social and critical infrastructures in Nigeria and Africa.