EPL: Man U Finally Get Back To Winning Ways At Burnley After A Turbulent Week

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Even when things look at their bleakest for Manchester United. they have the individual quality to dig them out of a hole.

Last night it was captain Bruno Fernandes to step up with a winning volley of such quality Robin van Persie would have taken it.

What came before and afterwards was largely moderate but Erik Ten Hag will definitely take the result after three consecutive defeats and stripped his entire starting back-four because of injury.

Ironically, one of the defensive stand-ins, 35-year-old Jonny Evans was one of United’s heroes on his first start for the club since 2015, re-signing in the summer after being released by Leicester.

The travelling support chanted “Jonny Evans is a Red” long after the final whistle. Not only did the Ulsterman defend well and have a header disallowed, he also provided the assist for the game’s decisive moment on the stroke of half-time.

Beset by injuries – Lisandro Martinez joined Luke Shaw, Aaron wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire on the treatment table with Raphael Varane only fit enough for a late cameo – and off-field issues of various kinds involving Mason Greenwood, Antony and Jadon Sancho, the bare minimum was to climb into the top half of the table, which this scoreline did.

Burnley, managed by United’s old nemesis Vincent Kompany, would have been aggrieved trailing at the interval having created the best chances and hitting the post, but they failed to put the visitors under sustained pressure late on and fall to the foot of the table as a result.

Varane and debutant Sofyan Amrabat were sent on by ten Hag late on to seal the deal and United can now look forward to their easier-looking next five fixtures with some confidence, albeit with the knowledge there is plenty to improve on.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



