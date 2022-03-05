Evacuation: Another Batch Of 183 Stranded Nigerians Return From Poland

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Second batch of 183 Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, through Poland with Air Peace.

This indication was given by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on its Twitter handle: @NigeriaGov @abikedabiri @toluogunlesi #NigeriansInUkraine #Ukraine https://t.co/bK70XgwJBb.

It stated that the Nigerians arrived at 6:30 pm local Nigerian time from Warsaw, Poland, on Friday. The Returnees are made up of 180 adults and three infants.

African Examiner reports that earlier on Friday, 450 Nigerians were repatriated from Ukraine through Romania with Max Air plane.