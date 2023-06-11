Fani Kayode Places Curses On Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has placed curses on the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The African Examiner recalls that President Bola Tinubu had in a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey, informed Emefiele to vacate the office with immediate effect.

The former CBN boss was directed to hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi who will act as the CBN Governor until the conclusion of investigation and the reforms of the financial sector of the country’s economy.

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to berate Emefiele concerning his recent monetary policy that crippled economic activities in the country.

FFK writes that Emefiele’s “pathway be filled with sharp thorns, the horrors of the night and pain and may the Angel of the Lord pursue you along a dark and slippery path.”

He added: “May your story and end be a graphic example and instructive reminder to the evil and wicked that man is nothing before God, that earthly power is ephemeral and transient, that all power belongs to the Living God and that the Lord alone rules in the affairs of men and forges the destiny of nations.”





