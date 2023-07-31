Niger Coup Leaders Accuse France Of Wanting To ‘Intervene Militarily’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Niger’s new junta on Monday accused former colonial ruler France of wanting to “intervene militarily” to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

“In its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, France with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien national guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation needed,” said a statement read out on national television





