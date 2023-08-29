Obaseki, Shaibu Face Off Gets Messier As Governor Disbands His Deputy’s Media Team

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing political face off between governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has gotten messier, as the governor has announced the immediate disbandment of the press crew of the number two Citizen in the state.

Our Correspondent writes that the political giants, have been on each other’s throat over Shaibu’s ambition to succede Obaseki after the completion of his second term in office.

Obaseki, was recently quoted in the media as saying that he will not allow Shaibu succede him.

A statement issued Monday in Benin City, the Edo state capital by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Osa Nehikhare, which confirmed the disbandment to news men also disclosed that his Ministry has been directed to take over affairs of the Deputy governor.

” Edo govt disbands Deputy Governor’s media crew, directs Ministry of Communication and Orientation to steps in” the statement read.

The statement dded “Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

“This directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the Deputy Governor, attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

“This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event.

“The orchestrated and stage managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable.

It was earlier gathered that the embattled Deputy governor was disallowed by security Aides to the governor from entering the venue of the said event which had in attendance past governors, and top dignitaries from the state.





