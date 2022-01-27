Okorocha Joins Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has declared to the Senate of his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker told the senate of his presidential ambition in a letter on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Okorocha’s letter was announced in a series of tweets after the plenary on Wednesday.

The tweet reads: “Senate President @DrAhmadLawan reads a letter from Senator Rochas Okorocha (@realRochas), informing the Senate of his intention to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Okorocha is the fourth member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to announce his intention to join the 2023 presidential race.”

African Examiner writes that Okorocha, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is the fourth member of the party to open up on his interest in the 2023 presidential race.