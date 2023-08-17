Patience Jonathan Urges Women To Support Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former First lady, Patience Jonathan has urged w⁷omen in the country to support the government of President Bola Tinubu.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, said Jonathan spoke on Wednesday when she visited First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

“I use this opportunity to plead with the women of this country to support this government”, Jonathan said.

Jonathan, who described her visit to the first lady as a “solidarity visit” thanked the first lady for how she has imparted the lives of Nigerian women so far.

She said it was imperative for her as a former president’s wife to also support and encourage Tinubu on things that would move the nation forward.

Jonathan commended women groups for the support they have for President Bola Tinubu and his wife, stressing that they should maintain their support for the government in order to sustain the patriotic efforts so far taken by the government.

“You are one of the women that I look forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud, I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward”

” Twenty four hours, I am with you, call me anytime, any day, I will work with you for the country to move forward and to be better, because it is our country we have no other place to go”, Jonathan told the first lady

Jonathan further said, “when we talk about presidency, we have come and left, it is your turn, we that left must support you to achieve what you are here for like we have achieved, so that Nigeria can move forward.

“I use this opportunity to plead with the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.

In her remarks, the First Lady commended Jonathan for her support and advic.e.

“We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk on how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving,’’ the first lady said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



