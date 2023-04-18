PDP Trashes Mbah’s NYSC Certificate Saga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a swipe at the Enugu opposition for what the party described as endless fake news about the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate of the governor-elect of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah.

It equally dismissed as fake and infantile the report that Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, purportedly told some confidants that Dr. Mbah did not tell him that he was supposedly not properly discharged by the NYSC.

The party stated these in a press release issued in Enugu by the Director of Communications/Spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council, Barr. Nana Ogbodo, on Monday.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to tales by moonlight published by one of the many fake news factories of the Enugu opposition, “Enugumonitor.com”, purporting the Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to have told some confidants that the Governor-Elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, did not tell him that he was not duly discharged and certified by the NYSC.

“This is another fake news from the steads of the same band of sour losers, who have been circulating February 1, 2023 ‘April Fool’ letter claiming that the governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah submitted a forged NYSC discharge certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We frown at the opposition’s penchant for falsehoods and warn that Governor Ugwuanyi’s tolerance and predisposition to fostering democratic rights and freedoms should not be mistaken for weakness. There was no such meeting let alone the wacky comments credited to the Governor.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Peter Mbah, upon graduation from the University, was mobilised by the NYSC on 7th January, 2002 and posted to Lagos State where he effectively participated in the mandatory NYSC programme and was duly issued with the NYSC discharge certificate upon completion of the programme.

“The public is therefore enjoined to continue to disregard opposition’s desperate propaganda and falsehoods.

“Dr. Peter Mbah is focused on delivering on his campaign promises to the people of Enugu State and is putting finishing touches to his innovative policies to hit the ground running from May 29, 2023”.