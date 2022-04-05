Tinubu Visits El-Rufai, Gifts N50m To Victims Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Lagos State governor and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has donated N50 million to the victims of the terrorist attack on the Kaduna bound train from Abuja.

He disclosed this during his condolence visit to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Tuesday.

Tinubu, who is aspiring to be the country’s president come 2023, was received by Governor el-Rufai and Senators representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, and Kaduna North, Suleiman Abdu-Kwari, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, in Kaduna, the state capital.

Accompanying Tinubu in his trip to Kaduna are former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

According to the APC chieftain, the train attack was a national disaster that calls for the attention of everyone.

Tinubu also commented about the incessant attacks in Kaduna State which according to him had claimed many lives, and led to the destruction of property worth millions.