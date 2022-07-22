Tinubu Wanted To Be My Running Mate In 2007 – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 election says his relationship with the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu took a worse turn in 2007.

Atiku stated this during an interview with Arise Tv saying that Tinubu wanted him to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2007, but he declined.

According to Atiku, who was the then-presidential candidate of the now-defunct opposition Action Congress, AC, Tinubu wanted to be his running mate.

Atiku disclosed that he became politically estranged from Tinubu after he presented Obi as his running mate.

He said: “He insisted on running with me and I didn’t believe it was right to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“That was the point of my fundamental departure with him.”