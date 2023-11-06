‘To Err Is Human’, Police Pardon Actress Descushiel Over National Anthem Gaffe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says that it has pardoned Mercy Isoyip, also known as Descushiel, an actress, rapper, and singer, who made a blunder while reciting the national anthem.

Last week, during a conference and retreat for senior police officers in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, Descushiel, dressed in a police uniform for the event, made an error in the recitation of the national anthem.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the NPF officially announced that Descushiel had been pardoned.

“To Err is Human,” the police wrote.

“NPF Pardons Mercy Isoyip aka Descushiel after Actress Muddled up National Anthem Lyrics. Pledges Continued Support for Youthful Crafts.”

The video of her rendition, which showed Governor Hope Uzodinma and other guests in the hall looking surprised, quickly circulated on social media.

Descushiel later issued a public apology via her Instagram page for her incorrect rendition of the anthem at the public event, extending her apologies to both the general public and the police institution.

The NPF Monday further expressed its commitment to supporting and encouraging youthful talents.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, speaking at an event, suggested that stage fright may have contributed to Descushiel’s error, considering the presence of a significant audience of dignitaries at the event.

He advocated for giving her another opportunity to recite the national anthem at a public gathering.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



