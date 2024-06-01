UN Raises Over Worsening Nutrition For Sudanese Women, Children

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- In the face of a growing famine threat in Sudan, UN agencies warned that all indications point to a significant worsening of the nutrition situation for women and children in the country.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation issued the warning after a new analysis of conditions now and expected in the rainy season beginning in about one month.

According to screening by Doctors Without Borders in Zamzam camp, more than a third of pregnant and breastfeeding women are malnourished, suggesting they are sacrificing their own needs to feed their children.

The office said that in the coming months, the situation for Sudan’s children and mothers will only worsen.

The rainy season will cut off access to communities in need and raise rates of disease.

Sudan is facing an ever-increasing risk of conflict-induced famine that will have catastrophic consequences, including the loss of life, especially among young children.

Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the world body continues to be alarmed by the conflict in North Darfur.

“Families, including children and older people, are being prevented from leaving the regional capital city of El Fasher to seek safety.

“We are receiving deeply worrying reports that medical facilities, displacement camps and critical civilian infrastructure have been severely damaged,” said Dujarric.

The spokesman said the resident and humanitarian coordinator for Sudan asked all parties to avoid explosive weapons in populated areas and to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. (Xinhua/NAN)