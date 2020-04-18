“Abba Kyari: Time To Fund Health Sector Properly”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advocacy (LEAD) Network has called for proper funding of the health sector to ensure optimal health of all Nigerians.

The Executive Director of LEAD Network, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, made the call on Saturday in Enugu while reacting to the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

According to Okenwa, this is the time to properly fund and give priority to the health sector.

“We received the death of Abba Kyari, due to the novel coronavirus, with a rude shock.

“It is a clear indication of the fact that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons.

“While identifying with the sober feelings at the apex corridor of power in the nation, LEAD Network, however, advises that such timely reflections should translate to an effective strategy for tackling this pandemic headlong.

“It is indeed a clarion call to review our national health policies with a view to allot more funds into the sector.

“Health is wealth and as such making great investment into health sector and its allied infrastructures as well as capacity building is not just right but smart,’’ he said.

Recall that on Saturday’s morning, the Presidency announced the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to Nigerian President Mohammad Buhari

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.” Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced.