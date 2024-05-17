NNPC Ltd. Clarifies Lagos Depot Fire Incident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., (NNPC Ltd) has assured that the fire incident in a depot in Lagos will, in no way, affect petroleum products supply and distribution across the country.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Mr Olufemi Soneye, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Soneye said that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd. (Honeywell Depot), and not an NNPC Retail Ltd.’s facility as circulated by early responders.

He said that the fire, which has since been extinguished, was as a result of petroleum products spillage within the perimeter of the tank farm.

Soneye said that NNPC and other depots in the area had resumed loading activities.

Similarly, Mrs Grace Aderemi-John, Corporate Communication Officer, HOGL Energy Ltd., (HOGL), said that the fire incident at HOGL energy terminal was successfully extinguished.

According to her, the fire began at approximately 11.10 a.m., sparked during routine maintenance of its Petroleum Motor Spirit cargo pipeline.

“Thanks to the concerted efforts of our facilities unit, the Lagos State Fire Service, and local stakeholders, the fire was successfully extinguished by 1.45 p.m.

“We are pleased to report that operations in surrounding terminals were not impacted, there was no damage to our storage facilities, and no casualties were recorded.

“Loading operations will resume once we receive clearance from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA),” she said.

Aderemi-John said that the company’s commitment to the highest standards of workplace health and safety remained unwavering.

“The swift resolution of this incident is a testament to our rigorous safety protocols and the effectiveness of our emergency response teams,” she added

She, however, thanked the host community, stakeholders, and the Lagos State Fire Service for their swift response and collaboration in combating the fire incident./(NAN)