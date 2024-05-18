Tinubu Calls For Synergy As He Receives Letters Of Credence From Ambassadors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – President Bola Tinubu has called for synergy and stronger coordinated action to address economic frailties within African nations.

A statement by the president’s Special Adviser On Media Ajuri Ngelale said his principal made the call at the State House during the presentation of letters of credence by newly-appointed ambassadors to Nigeria.

The ambassadors who presented their credentials were Ambassador Edouard Nduwimana, Burundi’s ambassador to Nigeria; Ambassador Mersole Mellejor, Philippines ambassador to Nigeria, and the High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina.

In separate meetings with each ambassador, President Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria values warm and brotherly relations with their respective countries and remains a steadfast partner in promoting democratic values and economic opportunities that benefit citizens of all partner nations.