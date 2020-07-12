Again, South Africa Bans Alcohol Sales to Combat COVID-19

Again, South Africa Bans Alcohol Sales to Combat COVID-19African News, Latest News, News Around Africa Sunday, July 12th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including another ban on alcohol sales, to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
A night-time curfew has been imposed, and the wearing of masks outdoors is now compulsory.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the alcohol ban – South Africa’s second this year – would take pressure off the national healthcare system.
It comes as total infections exceed a quarter of a million.
Deaths resulting from coronavirus have also risen to more than 4,000, and government projections estimate this could rise to 50,000 by the end of the year.
