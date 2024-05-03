FG Adds 625MW To National Grid –Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Federal Government has announced the addition of 625MW of power to the national grid, increasing the grid’s wheeling capacity to 4800MW.

Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communications to the Minister of Power said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Bolaji quoted the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu as saying this at the inauguration of the 63 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA), 132/33 Kilo Volt (KV )mobile station at Ajah, Lagos and at the inuaguration of 60MWA, 132/33KV Power Transformer in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi .

According to the minister, the pivotal project is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu towards transforming the Power sector in the pursuit of reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure for a better Nigeria.

Adelabu said that the mobile substation being inaugurated was a strategic deployment aimed at improving the transmission capacity constraints by over 1300mv across the nation.

He spoke on the significance of the project and other equipment undergoing installation under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

Adelabu said that the mobile substations equally stands as a beacon of hope for businesses, household reliant on uninterrupted power supply, stopgap measure during maintenance and emergency.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the FGN Power Company, the German Government and Siemens Energy whose partnership has facilitated the production and installation of the substations.

The minister also announced the remote inuaguration of a 60MVA power transformer at Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi .

“Together, these equipment will boost our transmission wheeling capacity by 123mw, thereby paving the way for enhanced electricity supply for all Nigerians”.

”I urgyall Nigerians to safeguard these vital installations against acts of vandalisation and sabotage,”he said.

Adelabu noted that the success of governments initiatives hinges on collective responsibility.

He also called on the management of the Power Company and all stakeholders in the power sector to work with determination to ensure that the timelines set for projects delivery are achieved.

“Together, we will embark on a journey towards a brighter future for Nigeria, one powered by innovation, resilience and collective determination”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Kenny Anuwe, Managing Director of FGN Power Company said, ” as Nigeria continues its journey towards energy sufficiency and economic prosperity, initiatives like the PPI.

According to him, this underscores President Tinubu’s unwavering determination to deliver adequate electricity towards unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potentials.

Anuwe assured of FGN Power Company’s commitment in driving progress and delivering tangible improvements in electricity access for all Nigerians in this transformative era in Nigeria’s power Sector.

Tunji said that FGN Power was established by the Presidency as a special purpose vehicle (SPV), tasked with implementing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) with Siemens serving as the technical partner.(NAN)