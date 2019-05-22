Dickson Emerges Chairman of PDP Governors Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson, has emerged Chairman of the People’s Democratic Governors Forum

The former Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo òf Gombe State announced Governor Dickson’s emergence after a meeting at the Gombe State Governors Lodge, Abuja on Wednesday night.

The meeting which was attended by all the PDP governors also had in attendance, the President of Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Shortly after presenting the new Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum to Journalists, Dankwambo said that the governors elected under the platform expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the governors were worried by the adverse effects of the growing insecurity on food production in the country.

He added further that the governors decried the situation where farmers are scared of going to the farms in fear of being killed or kidnapped.

The Governors called on President Muhammad Buhari to address the serious challenge by declaring a state of emergency on security.

Until his emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governors was the Chairman of the PDP’s Standing Committee on Reconciliation.

Governor Dickson who is the Chairman of the South South Governors Forum is also co-Chairman Southern Governors Forum.

Governor Dickson made serious efforts to wrest the party from disintegration during the most challenging period of its existence after its defeat in the 2015 elections.

