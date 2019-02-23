Governor Amosun’s Aide Dies in Fatal Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s aide Adeniyi Adesanya has lost his life, while the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa reportedly got involved in a fatal motor accident Friday evening.

It was gathered that the accident occured in, Siun-Kobape along the Sagamu-Abeokuta road.

Adeoluwa reportedly sustained severe injury and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi – Aba, Abeokuta. He is said to have been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The remains of Adesanya who was popularly called friend of the governor have been deposited at the hospital morgue.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Commander, Clement Olalede, confirmed the accident.

He later said the SSG was discharged around 10pm.

