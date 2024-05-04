Nigerians Slam Presidency Over Statement That Spending Power Of Citizens Has Increased Recently

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media on Friday are slamming the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who stated that the spending power of Nigerians has increased in the past month.



The African Examiner writes that Nigerians are having a hard time dealing with some of the economic policies of President Tinubu’s administration. The removal of fuel subsidy has hurt Nigerians as prices of foodstuffs continue to soar. Also, the increase in the price of fuel has led to an increase in transportation and this has placed a huge financial burden on Nigerians.



However, Ajuri Ngelale, while appearing in Television Continental stated that things have improved financially for Nigerians. He said: “The spending power of Nigerians has substantially increased over the last one month plus” – Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale”.



His statement has since come as a shock to many Nigerians who feel that his statement is not the truth to what is presently obtainable. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens below as seen on X formerly Twitter.@smokin_pen writes: “APC will tell you you’re full when your stomach is growling with fierce hunger. Propaganda party.”



@DiceOfTruth writes: “I truly blame the reporter here… there is a kinda lie you will tell, that only a reset SLAP can fit it. HOW. HOW HOW??? Come on… The devil is wide mouth right now.”



@ugwox1 writes: “We don’t have real men of God in Nigeria, Elijah would have taken care of this in the days of old.”

@docneto writes: “Just one favour, make this guy go talk this one for loudspeaker for Tejuosho market make we see wetin go happen to am.”

@uncleEtim writes: “Even if it’s a lie, Purchasing power should decrease during inflation and not increase. Someone should have at least told him not to say that.”



@Nairaexchanger writes: “I pray I never have to resort to saying things like this for my employer, just to earn my daily bread.”



@iamchrisani writes: “This is a very dangerous thing to speed amidst the poverty and suffering This govt is seriously not ready for any change just propaganda.”



@shyna4me writes: “These guy is a big fat liar. Worse than Lie Mohammed.”



Abdulherphyz writes: “Ajuri Ngelale is an extremely dangerous person. How do you even say this and act like you have any credibility? What he’s saying on national TV is dangerous in itself; completely lying about the realities of ordinary Nigerians. Such a travesty.”



@n6oflife6 writes: “Just this Tuesday APC came out and promised they will stop using Propaganda. Friday, Ajuri bust out with another Lamba.. God abeg.”

@Houdini4kay writes: “To have a robust spending power there has to be a high level of income and to achieve substantial income, there has to be a substantial level of employment which obviously isn’t the case. They just come and talk trash on National Tv. Check the CBN restrictive policy stance.”