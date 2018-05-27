Rivers APC Hails Amaechi at 53

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has hailed the former governor of Rivers State and present Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on the occasion of his 53rd birthday anniversary today.

The party announced this through a press statement signed and released this morning (Sunday) by the newly-elected State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree.

In the statement, the APC applauded Amaechi for providing focussed and unwavering leadership for the party and its members in the State.

“It is a thing of joy that our leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has provided the needed focused and purposeful leadership for our party and members in Rivers State. We couldn’t have gotten it better.”

The party thanked God for the gift of wisdom, good health and staying power which has seen the Minister traverse the delicate political terrain of our state and nation despite several natural and man-made obstacles.

“As you turn 53 today, we can only thank God Almighty for bestowing on you the needed wisdom, good health and resilience to confront the vicissitudes of life especially in the political arena in Rivers State and Nigeria. We have no doubt that the good Lord will continue to remain your bedrock of strength in the years ahead.”

