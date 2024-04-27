Yahaya Bello: Kogi Senator Backs EFCC Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti has enjoined the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to see to a logical conclusion the case involving the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

It could be recalled that the EFCC accused Bello of committing fraud to the tune of ₦80.2bn.



Reacting, Natasha stated that the EFCC must carry out their investigation to a logical conclusion to avoid the impression that their actions against Bello were just another media parade.

Her statement is coming after the statement by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, that the former Kogi governor refused to honour an invitation because a female senator (name withheld) had allegedly gathered journalists to humiliate him anytime he was at the agency’s office.

“I called Yahaya Bello, as a serving governor, to come to my office to clear himself. I shouldn’t have done that. But he said that because a certain senator had planted over 100 journalists in my office, he would not come.



“I told him that he would be allowed to use my private gate to give him cover, but he said my men should come to his village to interrogate him,” Olukoyede said in a now-viral video.

Natasha enjoined Bello of the importance of respecting the law of the country and urged him to clear his name.



She said: “I was surprised to hear that Yahaya Bello evaded the invitation from the EFCC, despite having served as Kogi’s former chief security officer. As a former governor, he should understand the importance of respecting Nigeria’s laws and constitution.



“It’s a well-known fact that he who comes into equity must come with clean hands. As such, I advise him to honour the invitation and clear his name while he still has the chance.



“I’d also like to take this moment to appreciate the diligence of the EFCC in handling the case so far.

“No Nigerian is above the law, and therefore, the agency must see this case through to the end if they are to gain the trust of both Nigerians and the international community in the fight against corruption.”