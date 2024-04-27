Correction Service Refutes Claim Bobrisky Stays In Luxury Flat In Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has debunked the allegations that the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky is staying in luxury in the correction centre.

The African Examiner recalls that Bobrisky is presently serving a six-month prison sentence over abuse of the naira notes.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, while sentencing the convict, on Friday, April 12, 2024, stated that the judgment would be a deterrent to others.

However, there were reports that Bobrisky occupied a newly built VIP apartment in the Kirikiri correctional centre.

Reacting, the NCoS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rotimi Oladokun,on Saturday disproved the claims saying that the convict shares the same cell with other convicted inmates.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service Lagos State Command has been drawn to some mischievous and misleading online publications.

“Without prejudice to NCoS right to seek legal redress for the libellous publication, outlined are clarification on the said issues.

“The convicted inmate, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is currently serving a 6-month jail term for abuse and mutilation of the Naira note within the custody of the Custodial Centre in the State.

“The Convict is entitled to the reformative and rehabilitative platforms of either educational and/or vocational training as provided to all inmates in custody.

“Idris has been allocated a shared cell with other convicted inmates. There are no en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells in our Custodial Centre as the cell blocks’ infrastructure are built as shared buildings, to accommodate multiple inmates.”

Oladokun further disclosed that the convict was remanded in a male Custodial Centre and he is observing all regulations and rules in place.

He stated that Bobrisky wears male-designated correctional clothing for convicted inmates.