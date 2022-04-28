2023: Enugu Speaker Charges Youths To Elect Capable Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election in Nigeria draws near, the immediate past chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi, have advised the youths to shun thuggery and all manner of violence capable of disrupting the Electoral process.

Nwoye, who expressed worry over the high cost of nomination forms for various political position among the major parties in the country, said the development would deprive Nigeria youths from effective participation in the political system.

Addressing the Ohaneze youths in Enugu East Senatorial district of Enugu State yesterday during a political programme, put together by the future leaders, Nwoye, urged them not to be discouraged by the development, saying they should remain more focus.

The Ex- Enugu APC boss, and serving Commissioner representing South East geo political zone in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), told the youths that as a way participating, those that are registered and have permanent Voters card PVCs should go out during the election and vote for credible leaders.

He further charged them to mobilize their members across Nigeria and vote out those political class that have deprived them the opportunity of participating in the electoral process.

“It’s for the youths to realise that despite that they have been economically deprived and suppressed that all they have now as way of participation is to ensure that those who registered to vote should go out and vote conscientiously and elect their own leader.

“Youths should realise that whoever they elect will count whether they will do better or not.

“But the issue of youths being those from 18-40 is abnormal and they need to retake their place in the society.

“So, the fact that they are oppressed and suppressed economically, should not discourage them, they should remember they still have the card and the population.

“If they can galvanise and mobilize their members to inform those in their cohort, I think they can elect leaders purposefully, meaningfully, and elect those who are prepared to lead not those who show up to lead simply because it’s their turn to lead or those who show up to lead because they have the fund to buy both the form, delegate or whatever to buy to be in position of power.

“If they do that, they have another four years if not life time to pay for those issue,” Nwoye stated

The Speaker on his part, charged the youths to always focus, stressing that they should avoid any act capable of ruining their lives, especially allowing politicians to use them as agents of destruction during elections, adding that “you must avoid shedding of human blood.

He urged them to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC to vote for the candidate that would listen to them.

Our Correspondent reports that the theme of the programme “Role of the youths in governance and peace building was held at Universal Hotel Independence layout Enugu.

He said “The purpose of this gathering came at the right time. This is political time and people are vying for different positions.

“That the election will hold, is in the hands of youths and it will not hold is their hands. They have the power, knowledge, zeal and capacity to destroy and to amend. I believe this time to advice them to keep calm.

“Because of the economic situation of the country, many of them cannot afford the money to purchase the form for House of Assembly, Reps, Senate, Governor or even president.

“All they have to do is to go and get their voters card and cast their vote to select and elect persons of their choice, that is the major role they will play and make sure that, there is no violence.

“Anybody that advices you to disrupt election, tell the person to bring his son to go together, if they give you money to disrupt election, hold the money and cast your vote to the right person of your choice.

Ubosi insisted that “the youths should calm down and elect person that will lead them well ,come 2023 with their PVC.

Highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of award of excellence on Dr. Nwoye, the Speaker and some other dignitaries by the group.