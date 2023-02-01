W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2023: I’m Not Negotiating With Atiku -Kwankwaso

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 1st, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has refuted claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso is in talks with his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

NNPP stated that Atiku should respect his age as Kwankwaso would never form an alliance with him.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, stated that members of the party are disturbed over Atiku’s comment because there is the possibility of an alliance.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Alkali said: “We are not in talk with Atiku.



“He should know that there are other people who have the right to be president and Kwankwaso has done a lot for Nigerians and Nigeria. Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest.

“We have no talk with Atiku and we are not planning an alliance with Atiku.

“He should respect his age and he can’t force anyone to endorse him.”

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=85010

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us