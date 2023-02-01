2023: I’m Not Negotiating With Atiku -Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has refuted claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso is in talks with his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

NNPP stated that Atiku should respect his age as Kwankwaso would never form an alliance with him.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, stated that members of the party are disturbed over Atiku’s comment because there is the possibility of an alliance.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Alkali said: “We are not in talk with Atiku.

“He should know that there are other people who have the right to be president and Kwankwaso has done a lot for Nigerians and Nigeria. Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest.

“We have no talk with Atiku and we are not planning an alliance with Atiku.

“He should respect his age and he can’t force anyone to endorse him.”