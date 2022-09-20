2023: Group Cautions Blackmailers Over Campaign Of Calumny Against PDP Guber Candidate, Mbah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political pressure group, Enugu State polling Booths Vanguard (ESPBV), has cautioned politicians in the state, particularly Chairman of a major opposition party in the area against blackmail and campaign of calumny against the 2023 gubernatorial Candidate of the peoples Democratic party PDP in the state, Barrister Peter Mbah.

The group, regretted that rather than articulate better ways of marketing her party’s Governorship flagbearer ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the said Chairman of the key opposition political party in the state, has been busy blackmailing and trying to tarnish the reputation and good image of the PDP’s Guber Candidate.

Reacting to a recent negative report against Mbah, in a local media emanating from a statement issued by a group operating under the banner of Enugu Patriotic Front, ESPBV, State Coordinator, Engr. Frank Okeke, condmened in its entirety such act, describing it as ”wicked and satanic”

The group, had in the said statement signed by its president, Chief Bernard Ogbodo and Secretary, Dr. George Asogwa, accused the PDP Standard bearer Mbah, of purchasing the party’s Governorship ticket with a whopping sum of 2 billion naira.

Engr. Okeke, who equally referred the Organization as a “faceless group”, challenged them to come up with evidence of payment of such huge amount to anyone or group.

According to him, “the Enugu State polling Booths Vanguard is a political pressure group made up of various registered political parties, and was established to promote good governance in the state hence, we won’t fold our arms and watch leader of opposition political party drag the image of Candidate of other party , particularly the ruling PDP to the mud.

“We know those behind such wicked and satanic allegation against Mbah, and at the appropriate time we are going to expose them, and also make them face the consequence of such falsehood and character assassination.

“If not that those behind the satanic and cheap blackmail are morons and empty up stairs, how could an individual pull out a whopping 2 billion naira from a verified bank account without the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, alerting the nation’s anti -graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC?

“We know that the reason why they have resorted to this type of Campaign of calumny and cheap blackmail against Mbah, is because they have seen that the Electorate of the state are more disposed to him than other Candidates, due to his people’s oriented Manifesto.

“The Enugu State polling Booths Vanguard, is also aware that certain major opposition party in the state is planning and hoping to produce governor through the back door, and not via the ballot box, as experienced in Imo State during the last general election.

“But, we want to assure them that such hope and plan is already dead on arrival, because the Nigeria’s judiciary as presently constituted at the apex level, is highly reliable and dependable.

“So, those hoping to become Enugu State governor in 2023 through the Supreme Court, should better quit the gubernatorial race and look for some other meaningful thing to do.

“As a political pressure group, Enugu State polling Booths Vanguard, will continue to propagate the gospel of good governance in the state, even after the 2023 general polls.