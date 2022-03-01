2023: Nigeria ‘ll Be Safe In My Hands – Atiku Speaks On Contesting For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has stated that Nigerians would be safe in his hands if elected to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Atiku stated that he knows the country’s challenges and Nigerians would be in safe hands if he were elected president.

Atiku stated this at the South-West edition of the Atiku Abubakar Town Hall Meetings of National Unity and Prosperity Forum 2022, powered by the Atiku Kawai Media Group, held in Lagos.

He said: “I am aware of the daunting challenges faced by visioners as they struggle to create a nation out of an amalgamation of communities.

“The willpower and empathy required to fix Nigeria will need a leader who knows both the historical and contemporary issues of our generations.

“Nigeria and indeed Nigerians will be safe in my hands. And together, we can halt the slide and redirect our collective resources to build a prosperous country.”

The African Examiner writes that Atiku is yet to officially declare his intentions to run for the presidency in 2023.