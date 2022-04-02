2023: Tinubu Too Old , Weak To Become Nigeria’s President – Pete Edochie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has stated that presidential aspirants like the former Lagos State governor and National leader of the

All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot be Nigerian president since they are too old.

Speaking with BBC Igbo, Edochie stated that Tinubu has been in power for long and he should think of resigning.

The actor also lamented about the marginalization of Southeasterners politically and the inability of the zone to produce a president since the democratic dispensation of the country.

He said: “Many people like Tinubu are too old and too weak to run for the presidency. He has been in power for a long time until he was made the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“But he should leave the position for those who are younger and healthier. Let’s be honest.

“Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba are the major ethnic groups in the country. Only once in the history of Nigeria has an Igbo person become the head of state in Nigeria.

“Why has power not returned to the Southeast people? Is there a plot by the political elites to sideline the South-East? I’ve lived in the North. I speak Hausa.

But it’s long overdue for Nigeria to have a leader of Igbo extraction.”