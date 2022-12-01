2023: Why Peter Obi ‘ll Lose Presidential Election – Omokri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist, says that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi will lose the 2023 election.

Omokri disclosed this on Thursday on his Twitter account saying that Obi knows he would lose the presidential election.

According to him, Peter Obi was ill-prepared for the presidency as less than two months to the presidential election; the former Anambra State governor has not presented his manifesto.

He wrote: “Peter Obi will definitely lose the 2023 election and fade away into history’s dustbin. Even Peter is aware of that by now.

“Obi, a man who still has not produced his manifesto barely two months to the election, is obviously ill-prepared.

“That is also why his statistics are inaccurate, and his stories are contradictory. Nigeria does not need a kindergarten President.

“Day 51 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: How can you say a candidate is the best, yet more than six months after he declared he has no manifesto?

“His campaign is built on fake statistics and emotional appeals to a section of youths who do not remember his mediocre performance as Governor.”